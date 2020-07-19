All apartments in Yulee
Find more places like 87057 Chesapeake Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yulee, FL
/
87057 Chesapeake Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:10 PM

87057 Chesapeake Avenue

87057 Chesapeake Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yulee
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

87057 Chesapeake Ave, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming May 15, 2019: 87057 Chesapeake Ave, Yulee, FL is a single family home that contains 1,520 sq ft and was built in 2015. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have any available units?
87057 Chesapeake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
Is 87057 Chesapeake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87057 Chesapeake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87057 Chesapeake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue offer parking?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have a pool?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87057 Chesapeake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 87057 Chesapeake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097

Similar Pages

Yulee 1 BedroomsYulee 2 Bedrooms
Yulee Apartments with BalconiesYulee Apartments with Garages
Yulee Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville