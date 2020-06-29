BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH MASTER BEDROOM AND 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS, 5TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. WOOD FLOORS, CARPET, CEILING FANS. LOVELY BRICK-PAVED WALKWAY AT ENTRY. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have any available units?
86477 SAND HICKORY TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have?
Some of 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL currently offering any rent specials?
86477 SAND HICKORY TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.