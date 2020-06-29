All apartments in Yulee
86477 SAND HICKORY TRL
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:58 AM

86477 SAND HICKORY TRL

86477 Sand Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

86477 Sand Hickory Trail, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH MASTER BEDROOM AND 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS, 5TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH UPSTAIRS. WOOD FLOORS, CARPET, CEILING FANS. LOVELY BRICK-PAVED WALKWAY AT ENTRY. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have any available units?
86477 SAND HICKORY TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have?
Some of 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL currently offering any rent specials?
86477 SAND HICKORY TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL pet-friendly?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL offer parking?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL does not offer parking.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have a pool?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL does not have a pool.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have accessible units?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 86477 SAND HICKORY TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
