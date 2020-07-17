All apartments in Yulee
86259 Fortune Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

86259 Fortune Drive

86259 Fortune Drive · (904) 321-0457
Location

86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL 32097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2124 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
You will love this great 4 BR / 2 bath home, split floor plan, eat-in kitchen, over than 2100 of living space, a formal dining room and an open kitchen concept.
The stunning master suite has a relaxing garden tub, double vanity sinks, separate stand-up shower, and 2-large walk-in closets.
The screened patio is a great place to enjoy in the backyard area.
Community features include pool, cabana, playground, stocked spring fed lake & walking trails.
Great home, great neighborhood! Pets are welcome (fee applies). Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA fees.
Close to shopping, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, and Kings Bay, Georgia are just a few of the things that make this such a wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86259 Fortune Drive have any available units?
86259 Fortune Drive has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86259 Fortune Drive have?
Some of 86259 Fortune Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86259 Fortune Drive currently offering any rent specials?
86259 Fortune Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86259 Fortune Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 86259 Fortune Drive is pet friendly.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive offer parking?
Yes, 86259 Fortune Drive offers parking.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86259 Fortune Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive have a pool?
Yes, 86259 Fortune Drive has a pool.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive have accessible units?
No, 86259 Fortune Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86259 Fortune Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 86259 Fortune Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86259 Fortune Drive has units with air conditioning.
