86259 Fortune Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.

You will love this great 4 BR / 2 bath home, split floor plan, eat-in kitchen, over than 2100 of living space, a formal dining room and an open kitchen concept.

The stunning master suite has a relaxing garden tub, double vanity sinks, separate stand-up shower, and 2-large walk-in closets.

The screened patio is a great place to enjoy in the backyard area.

Community features include pool, cabana, playground, stocked spring fed lake & walking trails.

Great home, great neighborhood! Pets are welcome (fee applies). Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA fees.

Close to shopping, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, and Kings Bay, Georgia are just a few of the things that make this such a wonderful home.