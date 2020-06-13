All apartments in Wright
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

209 Green Acres Road 9

209 Green Acres Rd · No Longer Available
Location

209 Green Acres Rd, Wright, FL 32547

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504

Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet. Apartment is a main floor apartment with newer stainless steel appliances (Range, dishwasher, & Refrigerator), granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, hot water tank, and combo washer/dryer. Bathroom has newer ceramic tile, bathtub & shower surround, vanity and medicine cabinet. Flooring is hardwood laminate throughout except for Bathroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have any available units?
209 Green Acres Road 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wright, FL.
What amenities does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have?
Some of 209 Green Acres Road 9's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Green Acres Road 9 currently offering any rent specials?
209 Green Acres Road 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Green Acres Road 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Green Acres Road 9 is pet friendly.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 offer parking?
No, 209 Green Acres Road 9 does not offer parking.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Green Acres Road 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have a pool?
No, 209 Green Acres Road 9 does not have a pool.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have accessible units?
No, 209 Green Acres Road 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Green Acres Road 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Green Acres Road 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Green Acres Road 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
