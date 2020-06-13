209 Green Acres Road 9

Amenities
Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet. Apartment is a main floor apartment with newer stainless steel appliances (Range, dishwasher, & Refrigerator), granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, hot water tank, and combo washer/dryer. Bathroom has newer ceramic tile, bathtub & shower surround, vanity and medicine cabinet. Flooring is hardwood laminate throughout except for Bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165504
Property Id 165504
(RLNE5850453)