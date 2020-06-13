209 Green Acres Road 9

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504



Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet. Apartment is a main floor apartment with newer stainless steel appliances (Range, dishwasher, & Refrigerator), granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, hot water tank, and combo washer/dryer. Bathroom has newer ceramic tile, bathtub & shower surround, vanity and medicine cabinet. Flooring is hardwood laminate throughout except for Bathroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165504

Property Id 165504



(RLNE5850453)