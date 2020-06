Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st!.. .Great looking home close to shopping, schools, and military bases. Well maintained with newer appliances. If you are wanting an affordable home in Fort Walton? This is it!. Early move in available upon request. No Smoking in home. Pets allowed with owner approval and $400 non-refundable pet fee.