Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

1709 Conservation Trail #306 Available 07/10/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 2B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features



Flexible Lease Terms for Military

Military Discount

Fitness Center

Pet Friendly

9 Ceilings

Gourmet kitchens

Breakfast Bar

Granite slab counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

Ceiling fans

Window Treatments

Gourmet Kitchen

Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer

Private storage off balcony/patio

Sun Deck with pool

Nature & Preserve setting

Convenient Location, Near the Following:

Shopping and dining

Eglin & Hurlburt

Northwest Florida Regional Airport

Fort Walton Hospital



Additional Fees:

*Up to two pets allowed, under 40 lbs., breed restrictions do apply.

Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet with a one time non-refundable fee of $350 for 1 pet or $500 for 2 pets.



(RLNE5834660)