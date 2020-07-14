1606 Trent Street

Amenities
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM!High ceilings captivate this home while real wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. The chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, and tons of countertop space including center island. There is also a built in office space in the kitchen for your convenience. Master suite tucked away at the back of the home and bathroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Beautifully landscaped with covered back porch and privacy fence.Pets welcome- Restrictions apply.Call Sound Choice Real Estate to schedule a showing- 850.389.853