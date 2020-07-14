1606 Trent Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM!High ceilings captivate this home while real wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. The chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, and tons of countertop space including center island. There is also a built in office space in the kitchen for your convenience. Master suite tucked away at the back of the home and bathroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Beautifully landscaped with covered back porch and privacy fence.Pets welcome- Restrictions apply.Call Sound Choice Real Estate to schedule a showing- 850.389.853