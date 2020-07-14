All apartments in Wright
1606 Trent Street

1606 Trent Street · (850) 246-4232
Location

1606 Trent Street, Wright, FL 32547

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM!High ceilings captivate this home while real wood burning fireplace adds a cozy touch. The chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, and tons of countertop space including center island. There is also a built in office space in the kitchen for your convenience. Master suite tucked away at the back of the home and bathroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Beautifully landscaped with covered back porch and privacy fence.Pets welcome- Restrictions apply.Call Sound Choice Real Estate to schedule a showing- 850.389.853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Trent Street have any available units?
1606 Trent Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Trent Street have?
Some of 1606 Trent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Trent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Trent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Trent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Trent Street is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Trent Street offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Trent Street offers parking.
Does 1606 Trent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Trent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Trent Street have a pool?
No, 1606 Trent Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Trent Street have accessible units?
No, 1606 Trent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Trent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Trent Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Trent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Trent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
