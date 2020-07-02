1325 Greendale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED. END-UNIT! Newer exterior paint - only a couple years old! Lots of storage! Living room, eat-in kitchen, utility room & 1/2 bathroom are all downstairs. 2 bedrooms & a full bathroom are upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs & vinyl in the bathrooms. Master has a walk-in closet & private balcony overlooking the pool! 2 assigned parking spaces. Great location for Hurlburt Field, Eglin AFB, 7th Group, Hospitals & Schools! This unit is away from the main street & backs up to the community pool & gazebo. There is also a covered patio just outside dining area for maximum enjoyment of the FL weather! All electric! Garbage included in the rent!