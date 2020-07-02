All apartments in Wright
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1325 Greendale Avenue

1325 Greendale Avenue · (850) 226-7201
Location

1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL 32547

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED. END-UNIT! Newer exterior paint - only a couple years old! Lots of storage! Living room, eat-in kitchen, utility room & 1/2 bathroom are all downstairs. 2 bedrooms & a full bathroom are upstairs. Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs & vinyl in the bathrooms. Master has a walk-in closet & private balcony overlooking the pool! 2 assigned parking spaces. Great location for Hurlburt Field, Eglin AFB, 7th Group, Hospitals & Schools! This unit is away from the main street & backs up to the community pool & gazebo. There is also a covered patio just outside dining area for maximum enjoyment of the FL weather! All electric! Garbage included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have any available units?
1325 Greendale Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1325 Greendale Avenue have?
Some of 1325 Greendale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Greendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Greendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Greendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Greendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wright.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Greendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Greendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Greendale Avenue has a pool.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1325 Greendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Greendale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Greendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Greendale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
