Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

50 YELLOWFIN DR

50 Yellowfin Dr · (904) 737-0035
Location

50 Yellowfin Dr, World Golf Village, FL 32095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3069 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have any available units?
50 YELLOWFIN DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 50 YELLOWFIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
50 YELLOWFIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 YELLOWFIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR offer parking?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not offer parking.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have a pool?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have accessible units?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 YELLOWFIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 YELLOWFIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
