190 LATERRA LINKS CIR

Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community. You'll find friendly people in this gated community with 24-hours guards for your peace of mind. Beautiful well-maintained Pinehurst model Carriage Home with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms plus additional living space comparable to a comfortable single-family home. High-Quality construction features include concrete block walls and quality finishes throughout. The open floor plan allows for water views from the screened lanai, living, dining, kitchen and den. The spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes 2 Closets, 2 vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. LEASE-PURCHASE