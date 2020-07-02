All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

190 LATERRA LINKS CIR

190 Laterra Links Circle · (408) 821-7757
Location

190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community. You'll find friendly people in this gated community with 24-hours guards for your peace of mind. Beautiful well-maintained Pinehurst model Carriage Home with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms plus additional living space comparable to a comfortable single-family home. High-Quality construction features include concrete block walls and quality finishes throughout. The open floor plan allows for water views from the screened lanai, living, dining, kitchen and den. The spacious Master Bedroom Suite includes 2 Closets, 2 vanities, separate soaking tub and shower. LEASE-PURCHASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have any available units?
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have?
Some of 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR offers parking.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR has a pool.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have accessible units?
No, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 LATERRA LINKS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
