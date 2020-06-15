All apartments in World Golf Village
154 Bloomfield Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

154 Bloomfield Way

154 Bloomfield Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 154 Bloomfield Way St Augustine FL · Avail. now

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,028 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5742771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Bloomfield Way have any available units?
154 Bloomfield Way has a unit available for $2,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Bloomfield Way have?
Some of 154 Bloomfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Bloomfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
154 Bloomfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Bloomfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 154 Bloomfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 154 Bloomfield Way does offer parking.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Bloomfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 154 Bloomfield Way has a pool.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way have accessible units?
No, 154 Bloomfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Bloomfield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Bloomfield Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Bloomfield Way has units with air conditioning.
