723 Adidas Rd

Lake View in Tuskawilla -Winter Springs - Wedgewood Tennis Villas - Winter Springs-Come home to an amazing lake view in this 3/2, Lovely Villa, with Lots of Upgrades, Great Schools, All Appliances, Eat in kitchen, Great Room with Spanish Tile Throughout Main Living Areas, Laminate Wood Floors in Bedrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Screened Covered Porch, 2-Car Garage, Community Clubhouse & Tennis, Approx. 1750 Sq. Ft., Partial YARD SERVICE INCLUDED, NO SMOKING, AVAILABLE NOW.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4652058)