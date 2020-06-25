All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 723 Adidas Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
723 Adidas Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Adidas Rd

723 Adidas Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Tuscawilla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

723 Adidas Rd, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
tennis court
Lake View in Tuskawilla -Winter Springs - Wedgewood Tennis Villas - Winter Springs-Come home to an amazing lake view in this 3/2, Lovely Villa, with Lots of Upgrades, Great Schools, All Appliances, Eat in kitchen, Great Room with Spanish Tile Throughout Main Living Areas, Laminate Wood Floors in Bedrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Screened Covered Porch, 2-Car Garage, Community Clubhouse & Tennis, Approx. 1750 Sq. Ft., Partial YARD SERVICE INCLUDED, NO SMOKING, AVAILABLE NOW.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4652058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Adidas Rd have any available units?
723 Adidas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 723 Adidas Rd have?
Some of 723 Adidas Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Adidas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
723 Adidas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Adidas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 723 Adidas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 723 Adidas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 723 Adidas Rd offers parking.
Does 723 Adidas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Adidas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Adidas Rd have a pool?
No, 723 Adidas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 723 Adidas Rd have accessible units?
No, 723 Adidas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Adidas Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Adidas Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Adidas Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Adidas Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College