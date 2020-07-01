All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated December 6 2019

700 Castlewood Drive

Location

700 Castlewood Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3/2 Home In Winter Springs With 2-Car Garage - 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Winter Springs, Wildwood community. Open layout with hard surface floors throughout. There is 1,996 total square feet, with 1,366 square feet air conditioned. Screened back porch, private courtyard area accessible from bedrooms, and a 2-car garage. Community amenities include dog park, walking trails, tennis courts, pool and childrens playground.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
chrisgold@wmgi.net

(RLNE5338434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Castlewood Drive have any available units?
700 Castlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 700 Castlewood Drive have?
Some of 700 Castlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Castlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Castlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Castlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Castlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Castlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Castlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 700 Castlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Castlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Castlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Castlewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Castlewood Drive has units with air conditioning.

