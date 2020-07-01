700 Castlewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3/2 Home In Winter Springs With 2-Car Garage - 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Winter Springs, Wildwood community. Open layout with hard surface floors throughout. There is 1,996 total square feet, with 1,366 square feet air conditioned. Screened back porch, private courtyard area accessible from bedrooms, and a 2-car garage. Community amenities include dog park, walking trails, tennis courts, pool and childrens playground.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240

chrisgold@wmgi.net



