Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

70 Edgemon Avenue Seminole

70 Edgemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

70 Edgemon Avenue, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 Home For Rent at 70 S. Edgemon Avenue Winter Springs, FL 32708 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent at 70 S. Edgemon Avenue Winter Springs, FL 32708, Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take State Road 434 East of Interstate 4; Right onto Edgemon Avenue

(RLNE4635817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

