629 NIGHTHAWK CIRCLE

Amenities
Remodeled Home available in Greenspoint Subdivision located in The Highlands of Winter Springs. Home offers a split plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Wood tile flooring, Stone Kitchen & Vanity Countertops, Cathedral Ceilings, Spacious Living Area, Florida Room, Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Wood Cabinetry, Closet Organizers and much more. Community offers Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds and Parks. Desired Location offers mature, serene sanctuary with sidewalks and trails, plus Seminole County Schools.