538 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE

Amenities

Rental Townhome in the Gated Community of Barclay Reserve. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, Winter Springs Town Center, Oviedo Park, Cross Seminole Trail, Lake Jesup, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome Features a Single Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Upstairs Laundry, High Ceilings, Large Bedrooms, Brand New Dishwasher, and an Open Patio that overlooks a Wooded Conservation Area. Master Suite offers Double Sinks and a Walk-in Closet. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!