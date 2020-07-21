All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

495 Harbor Winds Ct

495 Harbor Winds Court · No Longer Available
Location

495 Harbor Winds Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
495 Harbor Winds Ct Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2-Car Garage ~ Upgraded Kitchen ~ Gated Community in Winter Springs! - Available July 10th or possibly sooner ~ Please contact Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835 (cell). **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse has a fantastic floor plan that makes it feel like a single family home! What a rare find for a townhouse to have a 2-CAR GARAGE and a DOWNSTAIRS MASTER suite! The kitchen is fully stocked with matching black appliances, including a smooth top range and side-by-side fridge! The living/dining room combo with VOLUME CEILINGS is surely large enough to entertain! Huge laundry room with utility sink and WASHER/DRYER included! Oversized 1/2 bath for your guests! Sliding doors lead out to a COVERED LANAI that backs up to the community fence, so you have no rear neighbors! The master bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET and private bath with dual sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate shower stall! Upstairs are two sizable secondary bedrooms, a large full bath, and linen closet!

Situated in the GATED COMMUNITY of Harbor Winds, just off SR-434 with quick access to 17-92, the 417, and I-4! Residents enjoy a sparkling community pool and plenty of guest parking!

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE2363784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have any available units?
495 Harbor Winds Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have?
Some of 495 Harbor Winds Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Harbor Winds Ct currently offering any rent specials?
495 Harbor Winds Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Harbor Winds Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Harbor Winds Ct is pet friendly.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct offer parking?
Yes, 495 Harbor Winds Ct offers parking.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 Harbor Winds Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have a pool?
Yes, 495 Harbor Winds Ct has a pool.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have accessible units?
No, 495 Harbor Winds Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Harbor Winds Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Harbor Winds Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Harbor Winds Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
