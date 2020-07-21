Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

495 Harbor Winds Ct Available 07/10/19 Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2-Car Garage ~ Upgraded Kitchen ~ Gated Community in Winter Springs! - Available July 10th or possibly sooner ~ Please contact Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835 (cell). **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**



This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse has a fantastic floor plan that makes it feel like a single family home! What a rare find for a townhouse to have a 2-CAR GARAGE and a DOWNSTAIRS MASTER suite! The kitchen is fully stocked with matching black appliances, including a smooth top range and side-by-side fridge! The living/dining room combo with VOLUME CEILINGS is surely large enough to entertain! Huge laundry room with utility sink and WASHER/DRYER included! Oversized 1/2 bath for your guests! Sliding doors lead out to a COVERED LANAI that backs up to the community fence, so you have no rear neighbors! The master bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET and private bath with dual sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate shower stall! Upstairs are two sizable secondary bedrooms, a large full bath, and linen closet!



Situated in the GATED COMMUNITY of Harbor Winds, just off SR-434 with quick access to 17-92, the 417, and I-4! Residents enjoy a sparkling community pool and plenty of guest parking!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



