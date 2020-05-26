Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/01/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__

Welcome, Home! This townhome community offers a community pool, tennis courts, and playground. Interior features include a porch and more. The kitchen is spacious, with a separate dining room. There is a half bath downstairs and each bedroom has a bathroom upstairs. Don't miss out!



INTERIOR FEATURES

Bedrooms 2

Heating and Cooling

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer included

Floor size: 1,344 sqft



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4874549)