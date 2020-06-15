440 Courtney Springs Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Surrounded by nature's beauty, we provide outstanding apartment home living near all of Orlando's exciting attractions.Lush landscaped grounds border glistening ponds to create a peaceful and relaxed atmosphere. Shopping & dining are minutes away at the Oviedo Marketplace and the Winter Springs Town Centre. Our Seminole County schools are A rated. You'll also enjoy easy access to the Greenway, Siemens, Research Park, The Quadrangle and the Cross Seminole Trail.