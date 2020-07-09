433 TRADITION LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2 story end unit townhome in desirable Winter Springs. 3 bedrooms (huge master) 2 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large loft can serve as an additional living room. 1 car garage. Gated community play area and swimming pool. Top rated Seminole County schools. Conveniently located across from Winter Springs High School.