430 HORIZON DRIVE

RENOVATED HOME AVAILABLE IN "SEASONS OF MT. GREENWOOD" WHICH OFFERS AMENITIES THAT ARE MAINTAINED BY THE HOA. THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WINTER SPRINGS. PRIVATE SIDE PATIO AREA. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
