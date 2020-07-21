430 HORIZON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RENOVATED HOME AVAILABLE IN "SEASONS OF MT. GREENWOOD" WHICH OFFERS AMENITIES THAT ARE MAINTAINED BY THE HOA. THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WINTER SPRINGS. PRIVATE SIDE PATIO AREA. NO PETS.