346 SAN RAFAEL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

HOLIDAY BONUS! Apply and take possession on or before December 31st and all application fees will be credited towards first month rent! Happy New Year! This two bed, two bathroom villa has been updated with no carpet in any of the living areas. Small private outdoor space perfect for enjoying the fresh air that mother-nature offers in Florida year round! Cute kitchen, awesome location, great schools and close to 417 and about 15 minutes to I-4 and 5 minutes to 17-92 (Mills). You can't beat the price either which makes this a rare opportunity!