346 SAN RAFAEL STREET
346 SAN RAFAEL STREET

346 San Rafael Court · No Longer Available
346 San Rafael Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
HOLIDAY BONUS! Apply and take possession on or before December 31st and all application fees will be credited towards first month rent! Happy New Year! This two bed, two bathroom villa has been updated with no carpet in any of the living areas. Small private outdoor space perfect for enjoying the fresh air that mother-nature offers in Florida year round! Cute kitchen, awesome location, great schools and close to 417 and about 15 minutes to I-4 and 5 minutes to 17-92 (Mills). You can't beat the price either which makes this a rare opportunity!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have any available units?
346 SAN RAFAEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have?
Some of 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
346 SAN RAFAEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET offer parking?
No, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have a pool?
No, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 SAN RAFAEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

