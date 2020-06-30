All apartments in Winter Springs
Location

251 Mcleod's Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: March 8, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1575.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1575 /mo
251 McLeods Way
Winter Springs, Florida 32708
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Jesups Reserve
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Property Sub Type: Townhome
Square Ft: 1504
Year Built: 2010

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Master Bedrms
*2 Story Townhome
*2 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Very Large Great Room
*1st Floor Bedrm & Bathroom
*Breakfast Nook
*Corian Countertops
*Carpet & Tile Throughout
*Wired For Alarm
*Courtyard & Pond View
*COMMUNITY Pond
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*1 Block From Publix, Gas Station, Shops, & Etc.
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: 417
*CONVENIENT To: Sanford Airport
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Pictures Of Unit May Not Be Of Actual Unit
*RENTER'S INSURANCE IS REQUIRED AT THIS PROPERTY
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: March 8, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 417 take 434 West appx 3 miles, turn left on McLeod's Way, Jesup's Reserve.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

