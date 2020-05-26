All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 163 GARDEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
163 GARDEN DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

163 GARDEN DRIVE

163 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

163 Garden Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
163 Garden Drive - Winter Springs - 2 Bedroom 1.5 baths Townhome. Unit has inside laundry and fresh paint throughout. Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
163 GARDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 163 GARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
163 GARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 GARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College