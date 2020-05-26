Rent Calculator
Home
Winter Springs, FL
163 GARDEN DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
163 GARDEN DRIVE
163 Garden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
163 Garden Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
163 Garden Drive - Winter Springs - 2 Bedroom 1.5 baths Townhome. Unit has inside laundry and fresh paint throughout. Great Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
163 GARDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Springs, FL
.
Is 163 GARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
163 GARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 GARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Springs
.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 GARDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
