Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
141 Lombardy Rd
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

141 Lombardy Rd

141 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Location

141 Lombardy Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to move in. Includes refrigerator and stove. Please call, text or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366

407-373-4366 Kendrick Laboy

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Lombardy Rd have any available units?
141 Lombardy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 141 Lombardy Rd have?
Some of 141 Lombardy Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Lombardy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
141 Lombardy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Lombardy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Lombardy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd offer parking?
No, 141 Lombardy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Lombardy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd have a pool?
No, 141 Lombardy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd have accessible units?
No, 141 Lombardy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Lombardy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Lombardy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Lombardy Rd has units with air conditioning.

