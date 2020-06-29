Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts of Winter Park Village.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The Lofts is a place where urban designs become the center of your inspiration. We are located in one of Central Florida's premier destinations where you simply step outside and shop the Winter Park Village. City innovation and excitement is around every corner. We invite you to explore all of the possibilities. Reserve your new space today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)