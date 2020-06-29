All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like The Lofts of Winter Park Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

The Lofts of Winter Park Village

520 N Orlando Ave · (909) 637-4995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0151 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 0155 · Avail. now

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 0149 · Avail. now

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts of Winter Park Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The Lofts is a place where urban designs become the center of your inspiration. We are located in one of Central Florida's premier destinations where you simply step outside and shop the Winter Park Village. City innovation and excitement is around every corner. We invite you to explore all of the possibilities. Reserve your new space today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have any available units?
The Lofts of Winter Park Village has 3 units available starting at $1,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have?
Some of The Lofts of Winter Park Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts of Winter Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts of Winter Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts of Winter Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts of Winter Park Village is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts of Winter Park Village offers parking.
Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lofts of Winter Park Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have a pool?
No, The Lofts of Winter Park Village does not have a pool.
Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have accessible units?
No, The Lofts of Winter Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Lofts of Winter Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts of Winter Park Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Lofts of Winter Park Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity