Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry car wash area community garden green community internet access internet cafe trash valet

Welcome home to Stonecastle in Winter Park, Florida. Our breathtaking community is nestled amongst mature trees and a picturesque lake. Residents enjoy well-sized one, two and three-bedroom homes in a variety of floor plans.Move in to enjoy nine-foot ceilings, open-concept layouts, crown molding, large walk-in closets, premium appliances, and spacious private patios/balconies. In addition, every residence conveniently features a full-size washer and dryer. Choose Stonecastle for fabulous amenities including a relaxing, resort-style swimming pool, resident business center, and 24-hour fitness center. Your furry friends are welcome here – we are pet-friendly and we accept large dogs. Call today!