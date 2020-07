Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking business center community garden hot tub racquetball court

Live Life Better at Lakeside at Winter Park. Conveniently located near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, Lakeside at Winter Park is minutes from Full Sail University, Harbor Park, Ward Park and Winter Pines Golf Club. We are also a short drive from University of Central Florida, Downtown Orlando, Lake Apopka and Orlando International Airport and surrounded by all your recreational activity needs as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.