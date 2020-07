Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool pool table package receiving tennis court parking courtyard hot tub media room racquetball court trash valet

Cranes Landing invites you home to spacious open-concept living in beautiful Winter Park, Florida. Our community offers an array of one, two, and three bedroom floorplans, including newly renovated homes with premium appliances, all tailored to fit your lifestyle.



Choose Cranes Landing for a pet friendly community that boasts a full suite of fantastic amenities.Our brand new resident clubhouse features a business center, billiards room, comfortable lounge area, plus a coffee cafe. Homes at Cranes Landing are complete with well-equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, and a full-size washer/dryer in-home. Residents also enjoy our resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, upgraded 24-hour fitness center, and the relaxing wooded views of our picturesque community.



Best of all, Cranes Landing offers an ideal location in the heart of Winter Park - walking distance to Full Sail University, and just a short drive to Maitland, UCF and downtown Orlando. Enjoy shopping, dining, entert