All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 954 S Orlando Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
954 S Orlando Ave
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

954 S Orlando Ave

954 S Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

954 S Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
APPLICATIONS ONLY - APPLICATIONS ONLY

(RLNE4795263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 S Orlando Ave have any available units?
954 S Orlando Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 954 S Orlando Ave currently offering any rent specials?
954 S Orlando Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 S Orlando Ave pet-friendly?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave offer parking?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not offer parking.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave have a pool?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not have a pool.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave have accessible units?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 S Orlando Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 S Orlando Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach