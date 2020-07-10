Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly tennis court

925 Mead Ave Available 06/12/20 Winter Park 2/1 in Mead Garden Area - Be the first to live in this newly renovated duplex in Winter Park, a must see!

New kitchen, floors and stainless steel appliances in this renovated home. Lots of outdoor space and walking distance to Mead Gardens, WP tennis courts and Winter Park shops and restaurants.



This property is professionally managed by Bric Property Management.

Minimum 600 credit score needed to apply and security deposit is based on credit.

Square footage is approximate and should be verified by applicant.



Call Sandy to schedule a tour at 407-497-7312



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5825953)