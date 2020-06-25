All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 921 Mead Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
921 Mead Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

921 Mead Ave

921 Mead Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

921 Mead Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
tennis court
Winter Park home 2/1 in Mead Garden - Be the first to live in this newly renovated duplex in Winter Park, a must-see!
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new floors, and new bathroom in this renovated home. Lots of outdoor space and walking distance to Mead Gardens, WP tennis courts, and Winter Park shops and restaurants.

This property is professionally managed by Bric Property Management.
Minimum 600 credit score needed to apply and security deposit is based on credit.
Square footage is approximate and should be verified by applicant.

Call Sandy to schedule a tour at 407-497-7312

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5825951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Mead Ave have any available units?
921 Mead Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Mead Ave have?
Some of 921 Mead Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Mead Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Mead Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Mead Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Mead Ave is pet friendly.
Does 921 Mead Ave offer parking?
No, 921 Mead Ave does not offer parking.
Does 921 Mead Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Mead Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Mead Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Mead Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Mead Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Mead Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Mead Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Mead Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach