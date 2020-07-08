All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

875 Miles Ave

875 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

875 Miles Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,175 per month.
Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.

Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or a family.

This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.

(RLNE4940046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Miles Ave have any available units?
875 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Miles Ave have?
Some of 875 Miles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
875 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Miles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 875 Miles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 875 Miles Ave offers parking.
Does 875 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Miles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 875 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 875 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 875 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Miles Ave has units with dishwashers.
