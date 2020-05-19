All apartments in Winter Park
830 W CANTON AVENUE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

830 W CANTON AVENUE

830 W Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 W Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Absolutely stunning and newly constructed modern delight home featuring modern upgrades that provide efficiency, energy savings and living conveniences in sought after Winter Park. Step into the great room to enjoy the beautiful open floor plan with neutral colors and PELLA WINDOWS offering natural light. Cook the perfect meal in the European kitchen with the GE CAFE APPLIANCES, wall oven, QUARTZ countertops, BAR/WINE CELLAR, and storage galore with FULL CLOSET-STYLE CABINETS, . Relax in the first floor Master Bedroom Suite complete with ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity, free standing tub, SHOWER MASSAGE PANELS and Marmol tile. Two additional bedrooms, each with engineered wood flooring, located on the second floor, one with walk-in closet, and share a full bath. Bedrooms feature MODERN CLOSET BARN DOORS and bathrooms include Grohe and Duravit fixtures. A BONUS ROOM completes the second floor providing space for an office or game room. After a long day unwind on the backyard patio. The "smart features" of this home include a SMART THERMOSTAT, SMART TANK WATER HEATER, LUTRON SMART SYSTEM, and a modern GARAGE door with app WIFI OPENER. 2 A/C units, foam injected insulation, SOLID DESIGNED DOORS complete the upgrades and efficiency. Enjoy the Winter Park life with sought after schools and close proximity to golf courses, country clubs, restaurants, fitness centers and Lake Killarney. NO PETS allowed! Also, listed FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have any available units?
830 W CANTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have?
Some of 830 W CANTON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 W CANTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
830 W CANTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 W CANTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 830 W CANTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 830 W CANTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 W CANTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 830 W CANTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 830 W CANTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 W CANTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 W CANTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
