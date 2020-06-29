Rent Calculator
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
707 DUNBAR
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
707 DUNBAR
707 Dunbar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
707 Dunbar Street, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom 1Bath located near Downtown Winter Park and Readily Available!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 DUNBAR have any available units?
707 DUNBAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
Is 707 DUNBAR currently offering any rent specials?
707 DUNBAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 DUNBAR pet-friendly?
No, 707 DUNBAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 707 DUNBAR offer parking?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not offer parking.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 DUNBAR have a pool?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have a pool.
Does 707 DUNBAR have accessible units?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have accessible units.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have units with air conditioning.
