All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 707 DUNBAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
707 DUNBAR
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM

707 DUNBAR

707 Dunbar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

707 Dunbar Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom 1Bath located near Downtown Winter Park and Readily Available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 DUNBAR have any available units?
707 DUNBAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 707 DUNBAR currently offering any rent specials?
707 DUNBAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 DUNBAR pet-friendly?
No, 707 DUNBAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 707 DUNBAR offer parking?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not offer parking.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 DUNBAR have a pool?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have a pool.
Does 707 DUNBAR have accessible units?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have accessible units.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 DUNBAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 DUNBAR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach