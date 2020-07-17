Rent Calculator
671 W Canton Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 1
671 W Canton Ave
671 Canton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
671 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
house between park ave and winterpark village - Property Id: 302003
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302003
Property Id 302003
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5865869)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 671 W Canton Ave have any available units?
671 W Canton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 671 W Canton Ave have?
Some of 671 W Canton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 671 W Canton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
671 W Canton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 W Canton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 671 W Canton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 671 W Canton Ave offer parking?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 W Canton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have a pool?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have accessible units?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
