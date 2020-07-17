All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 671 W Canton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
671 W Canton Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

671 W Canton Ave

671 Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

671 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
house between park ave and winterpark village - Property Id: 302003

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302003
Property Id 302003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 W Canton Ave have any available units?
671 W Canton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 W Canton Ave have?
Some of 671 W Canton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 W Canton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
671 W Canton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 W Canton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 671 W Canton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 671 W Canton Ave offer parking?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 W Canton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have a pool?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have accessible units?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 671 W Canton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 W Canton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach