Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE
608 Worthington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
608 Worthington Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Fireplace, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer hook ups, Screened Patio, Pets Ok, Year Built: 1959/ 1770 Sqft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 WORTHINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
