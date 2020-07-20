525 KILSHORE LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home with fireplace. HUGE back yard for those with pet, or landscape vehicles. Garage, 21 home that is conveniently located in the heart of Winter park. Close to all major roadways and shops, restaurants.