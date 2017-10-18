All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 511 Lander Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
511 Lander Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

511 Lander Rd

511 Lander Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

511 Lander Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Single family home in Winter Park - Property Id: 287385

3 bed 2 bath single-family home in the heart of Winter Park.
Walkable distance to Winter Park Corners shopping plaza. Near many different grocery and restaurant options! Please contact Annisa Widener to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287385
Property Id 287385

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Lander Rd have any available units?
511 Lander Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Lander Rd have?
Some of 511 Lander Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Lander Rd currently offering any rent specials?
511 Lander Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Lander Rd pet-friendly?
No, 511 Lander Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 511 Lander Rd offer parking?
No, 511 Lander Rd does not offer parking.
Does 511 Lander Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Lander Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Lander Rd have a pool?
No, 511 Lander Rd does not have a pool.
Does 511 Lander Rd have accessible units?
No, 511 Lander Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Lander Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Lander Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach