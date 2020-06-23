2419 Gallery View #201

Amenities

Waterfront Condo in Winter Park - STUNNING corner, upstairs 2 bedroom condo overlooking pond. Beautifully updated. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line SS appliances, shaker cabinets, granite, under mount lighting, travertine backsplash, hardwood floors and eat in area. Split bedroom plan. Indoor laundry. Large master bedroom with french doors to porch, large walk in closet and beautiful pond views. Updated baths. 2 large storage closets. Fireplace. New paint and carpet. Wonderful screened porch. This unit is light and bright. Steps to shopping, WP Hospital, Mayflower, Crealde and short drive to Park Ave. Quiet complex with pool, tennis court and barbecue area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4641375)