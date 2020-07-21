All apartments in Winter Park
2234 HAWICK LANE

2234 Hawick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Hawick Lane, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse in Winter Park. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with balcony. Private backyard. Washer and dryer are included. Great school district! Assigned schools: Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge Middle, Winter Park High Close distance to Publix, Pet Supermarket, Outback Steakhouse, Aloma Cinema Grill, First Watch, Starbucks, Walgreens, CVS, Winter Park Hospital, Menchie's, Sprouts Grocery Store, Panera, McDonald's, Mellow Mushroom, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 HAWICK LANE have any available units?
2234 HAWICK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 HAWICK LANE have?
Some of 2234 HAWICK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 HAWICK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2234 HAWICK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 HAWICK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 HAWICK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2234 HAWICK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2234 HAWICK LANE offers parking.
Does 2234 HAWICK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234 HAWICK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 HAWICK LANE have a pool?
No, 2234 HAWICK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2234 HAWICK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2234 HAWICK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 HAWICK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 HAWICK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
