2234 HAWICK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhouse in Winter Park. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with balcony. Private backyard. Washer and dryer are included. Great school district! Assigned schools: Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge Middle, Winter Park High Close distance to Publix, Pet Supermarket, Outback Steakhouse, Aloma Cinema Grill, First Watch, Starbucks, Walgreens, CVS, Winter Park Hospital, Menchie's, Sprouts Grocery Store, Panera, McDonald's, Mellow Mushroom, and more!