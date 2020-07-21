2234 HAWICK LANE

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in Winter Park. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with balcony. Private backyard. Washer and dryer are included. Great school district! Assigned schools: Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge Middle, Winter Park High Close distance to Publix, Pet Supermarket, Outback Steakhouse, Aloma Cinema Grill, First Watch, Starbucks, Walgreens, CVS, Winter Park Hospital, Menchie's, Sprouts Grocery Store, Panera, McDonald's, Mellow Mushroom, and more!