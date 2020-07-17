All apartments in Winter Park
200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205
200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205

200 Saint Andrews Boulevard · (800) 677-5513
Location

200 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
guest suite
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
guest suite
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths Condo in Winter Park!!! - Very popular 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo in the highly sought after Four Seasons! This property will not last long. Upon entering this spacious unit, you are hit with a strong sense of home. A large dining room just off the kitchen coupled with a massive family room, which leads to your private porch, will allow for endless possibilities. Solid wood cabinetry line a light-filled kitchen just steps from the dining room. You will love living here considering the HOA covers water, sewer, garbage collection, lawn maintenance, 3 pools, 3 laundry rooms, a tennis court, a shuffleboard court, a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a guest suite. This unit is very close to shopping, restaurants, and fantastic schools.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1500.00 Monthly rental price
$1500.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old

****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have any available units?
200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have?
Some of 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 offer parking?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 has a pool.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have accessible units?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205 does not have units with dishwashers.
