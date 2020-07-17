200 Saint Andrews Blvd Unit 1205

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths Condo in Winter Park!!! - Very popular 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo in the highly sought after Four Seasons! This property will not last long. Upon entering this spacious unit, you are hit with a strong sense of home. A large dining room just off the kitchen coupled with a massive family room, which leads to your private porch, will allow for endless possibilities. Solid wood cabinetry line a light-filled kitchen just steps from the dining room. You will love living here considering the HOA covers water, sewer, garbage collection, lawn maintenance, 3 pools, 3 laundry rooms, a tennis court, a shuffleboard court, a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a guest suite. This unit is very close to shopping, restaurants, and fantastic schools.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1500.00 Monthly rental price

$1500.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old



****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



