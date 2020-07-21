1937 Strathaven Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house with updates - Property Id: 158416



* New Interior Paint * New Refrigerator * New Blinds * Update Kitchen * Updated Baths * Open Floor Plan * Great Fenced Yard * Includes New Washer / Dryer * Over-sized 2 Car Garage * Great schools * Quite Neighborhood * Amazon Prime delivery enabled Garage Door (app required) *



Minimum 1 year lease, rent includes lawn care; pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158416

Property Id 158416



(RLNE5367999)