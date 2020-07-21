All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1937 Strathaven Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1937 Strathaven Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1937 Strathaven Rd

1937 Strathaven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1937 Strathaven Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house with updates - Property Id: 158416

* New Interior Paint * New Refrigerator * New Blinds * Update Kitchen * Updated Baths * Open Floor Plan * Great Fenced Yard * Includes New Washer / Dryer * Over-sized 2 Car Garage * Great schools * Quite Neighborhood * Amazon Prime delivery enabled Garage Door (app required) *

Minimum 1 year lease, rent includes lawn care; pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158416
Property Id 158416

(RLNE5367999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Strathaven Rd have any available units?
1937 Strathaven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Strathaven Rd have?
Some of 1937 Strathaven Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Strathaven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Strathaven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Strathaven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Strathaven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Strathaven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Strathaven Rd offers parking.
Does 1937 Strathaven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1937 Strathaven Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Strathaven Rd have a pool?
No, 1937 Strathaven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Strathaven Rd have accessible units?
No, 1937 Strathaven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Strathaven Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 Strathaven Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach