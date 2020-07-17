Rent Calculator
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1909 NATALEN ROAD
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 NATALEN ROAD
1909 Natalen Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1909 Natalen Road, Winter Park, FL 32792
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a must see 4/3 pool home in a top rated school district. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, and screened in pool/patio! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have any available units?
1909 NATALEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have?
Some of 1909 NATALEN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1909 NATALEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1909 NATALEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 NATALEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1909 NATALEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1909 NATALEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 NATALEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1909 NATALEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1909 NATALEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 NATALEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 NATALEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
