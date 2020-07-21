All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE

1907 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Whitehall Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Winter Park Home! Corner Lot with large Lanai area and Pool! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen over looking the large living room and dining room. Glass doors separate an additional family room. Large lanai area and pavers surround the pool. 2 Car Garage Attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have any available units?
1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have?
Some of 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
