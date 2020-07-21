1907 WHITEHALL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Winter Park Home! Corner Lot with large Lanai area and Pool! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen over looking the large living room and dining room. Glass doors separate an additional family room. Large lanai area and pavers surround the pool. 2 Car Garage Attached.