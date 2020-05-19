All apartments in Winter Park
1812 Palmer Avenue

1812 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Winter Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1812 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have any available units?
1812 Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1812 Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue offer parking?
No, 1812 Palmer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1812 Palmer Avenue has a pool.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Palmer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Palmer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Palmer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
