Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1639 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1639 N PARK AVENUE
1639 North Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1639 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK. HUGE FAMILY ROOM FOR THOSE GET TOGETHERS. 1 BEDROOM IS ATTACHED TO THE MASTER AND COULD BE USED AS A NURSERY/STUDY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1639 N PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Park, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Park Rent Report
.
Is 1639 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1639 N PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winter Park
.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 N PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 N PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
