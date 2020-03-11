All apartments in Winter Park
1357 Indiana Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

1357 Indiana Avenue

1357 Indiana Ave · (407) 329-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer. Private off street paver parking pad with 2 assigned spaces. The unit is behind unit 1355. (unit can not be seen from the road). Easy access to I-4, shopping, medical and many restaurants in the area. Ride your bike to Publix shopping center. No pets and no smoking. This beautiful duplex will go fast. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1357 Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1357 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Indiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
