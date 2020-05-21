All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230

1250 Denning Drive · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 Available 08/01/20 Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! - Welcome home to Mead Gardens! AMAZING updated kitchen features sunning stainless, granite center island with storage below and lovely cabinetry. SPACIOUS living area leads out to the open patio. Great sized carpeted bedrooms with separate baths and NEW ceiling fans. Mead Gardens features a community pool and on-site laundry facility. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Killarney Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. Pets not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF AUGUST!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3006201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have any available units?
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have?
Some of 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 offer parking?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not offer parking.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 has a pool.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity