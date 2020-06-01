All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
1020 Minnesota Avenue
1020 Minnesota Avenue

1020 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Small studio apartment available at Casa Cielo , Winter Park . Fantastic location . Access to 3 rd floor patio. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have any available units?
1020 Minnesota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1020 Minnesota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Minnesota Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Minnesota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Minnesota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Minnesota Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Minnesota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have a pool?
No, 1020 Minnesota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1020 Minnesota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Minnesota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Minnesota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Minnesota Avenue has units with air conditioning.
